Learn to talk like a deer…for free

ST. LOUIS, MO – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) is hosting a free program called Deer Calling Tactics by Keith Wahlig.

Wahlig has been a professional caller and hunter for more than 30 years. he will show participants ways that calls can communicate with deer, and how they may vary in effectiveness by the situation.

Wahlig will explore the language of whitetail deer. The sounds they make, and what they communicate to other deer. Hunters will decode and learn to “speak’ the language that deer use to draw their quarry closer. This will be of use to hunters who use methods ranging from archery to firearms, atlatl, or muzzleloader.

The free program will be held on Thursday, Aug. 26 from 6-8 p.m. at the Jay Henges Shooting Range and Outdoor Education Center. The event us open to all ages.

Advanced online registration in required to join the free program.

MDC asks that all participants observe current local social distancing and masking guidelines. Bring and wear face coverings in encouraged when appropriate.