Left Bank Books in the Central West End booming after social media plea for help

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Many businesses are struggling during the pandemic, but independently-owned shops are getting hit particularly hard.

Kris Kleindienst, co-owner of Left Bank Books, posted an appeal on social media back in October asking for help from the local community to get through these hard times.

The reaction was swift, shortly after, the store’s website was inundated with traffic and curbside orders poured in. They even shared a video to their Facebook page showing the high demand for curbside pickup.

“The response has been overwhelming. We can’t even believe it; it’s so heartening! There is an overwhelming amount of orders, an outpour of love, and even donations. People have been really generous”, Kleindienst said. “St. Louis has made it really clear to us that we are really important to them and they want Left Bank Books to stick around and be part of the community”.

Just two weeks after former Vice President Joe Biden was elected to replace President Donald Trump, Barack Obama’s memoir ‘A Promised Land’ hit Left Bank shelves. Kleindienst said that Obama’s book is hands down the best-seller of the season right now.

She said her hope is that the store will remain open and that she is truly happy to see that St. Louis is filled with an enormous amount of kind people.