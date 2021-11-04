Legionnaires’ disease case at Missouri mental health center

Missouri

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Blood sample with legionella positive – Legionnaires’ disease

FARMINGTON, Mo. (AP) — State officials say a case of Legionnaires’ disease has been confirmed in a patient at a mental health center in Farmington.

A spokeswoman for the Department of Mental Health says a patient from the Southeast Missouri Mental Health Center was taken to a hospital, which discovered the Legionnaires’ case on Wednesday. She says the 66-year-old man remains hospitalized Thursday in stable condition.

The Department of Health and Senior Services was at the center Thursday conducting tests on the center’s water systems.

Legionnaires’ disease is a serious form of pneumonia, which is generally spread through breathing in droplets of bacteria in water.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Trademark and Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News