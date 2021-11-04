Legionnaires’ disease case at Missouri mental health center

FARMINGTON, Mo. (AP) — State officials say a case of Legionnaires’ disease has been confirmed in a patient at a mental health center in Farmington.

A spokeswoman for the Department of Mental Health says a patient from the Southeast Missouri Mental Health Center was taken to a hospital, which discovered the Legionnaires’ case on Wednesday. She says the 66-year-old man remains hospitalized Thursday in stable condition.

The Department of Health and Senior Services was at the center Thursday conducting tests on the center’s water systems.

Legionnaires’ disease is a serious form of pneumonia, which is generally spread through breathing in droplets of bacteria in water.