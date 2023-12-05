ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. – Legislators and business officials will come together in St. Peters for an important talk about Missouri’s child care crisis.

This is an issue affecting businesses and families alike. Missouri loses out on an $1.5 billion a year due to Child care issues. Among these losses are $280 million annually in tax revenue, all this according to a report jointly released by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation and the Missouri Chamber.

The discussion aims to shed a light on the far-reaching consequences of the crisis on employers and working families across the state. The forum kicks off with a panel discussion that promises to delve deep into the magnitude of the child care crisis and explore potential policy solutions.

Business leaders and lawmakers will share their insights and experiences regarding child care issues – emphasizing their significance to the state’s economic well-being.

This event is co-hosted by prominent organizations, including the Missouri Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Greater St. Louis Inc., the Maryland Heights Chamber of Commerce, and the St. Charles Regional Chamber.

Panelists for the event include representative Brenda Shields, from the Missouri House of Representatives. Alex Tuttle, who’s the legislative budget director for Governor Mike Parson, and Senator Brian Williams from the Missouri Senate. Kara Corches, the vice president of governmental affairs for the Missouri Chamber, will be moderating the roundtable discussion.

The child care issue forum will take place at the St. Peter’s Cultural Arts Centre in St. Peters from 10:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.