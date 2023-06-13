ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Calling all LEGO fans around St. Louis! A massive LEGO Convention is officially coming to the St. Louis metro next month.

The St. Louis Brick Convention is coming to the Greensfelder Recreation Complex next month. Organizers announced plans Tuesday to hold the event from July 29-30.

Professional LEGO Artists will travel from around the United States to display their amazing LEGO creations and meet with fans. There will also be meet-and-greets with LEGO celebrities, including cast from the LEGO Masters TV show.

Additionally, there will be a “construction-zone” area with thousands of LEGO bricks available, as well as live builds to engage with and watch. Galleries have also been set up with life-sized and extraordinary LEGO models on display.

Other attractions available through the event include LEGO Retail, Star Wars Zone, Brick Pits, Castle Build Zone and Fan Zone.

Tickets are $14.99 and are available now for either Saturday, July 29 or Sunday, July. Tickets are expected to sell-out this week, so purchasing tickets early is highly recommended. Click here for a closer look at tickets.

The St. Louis Brick Convention will support Creations for Charity with a portion of the proceeds helping the all-volunteer nonprofit organization. Creations for Charity is an organization that buys new LEGO sets for underprivileged children around the world during the holidays.