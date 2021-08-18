LEGO fan festival coming to St. Louis County in September

ST. LOUIS, COUNTY Mo. – The BrickUniverse LEGO Fan Festival is coming to St. Louis County in September. The event will feature live LEGO builds, professional LEGO artists, and amazing creations made from the unique plastic building blocks.

Fans can go to the festival at the Kennedy Recreation Complex on September 11 and 12. The event will be following all St. Louis County and Missouri guidelines and mandates. This includes limited capacity and more things to see instead of touch. For instance, the building zones have ben replaced by LEGO displays. More details on COVID guidelines for the event will be announced soon.

LEGO artists attending the festival include San Diego-based Jonathan Lopes, Chicago-based Rocco Buttliere, Dallas-based Lia Chan, and Cleveland-based E.J. Bocan III.

BrickUniverse attractions include:

LEGO City: Massive LEGO City Creations built by top LEGO artists

LEGO Retail: several specialized merchants selling LEGO merchandise, minifigures, custom accessories, and goodies

LEGO Spaceships: Out of this world LEGO Nasa creations built by Lia Chan

The World in Bricks: Over 50 world landmarks built in LEGO by Rocco Buttliere

Brick Superheroes and Villains: Several Creations depicting everyone’s favorite heroes and villains in LEGO; including Batman, The Joker, Wonder Woman, Ironman, and Captain America

Tickets are available now. Due to the limited capacity, some time sessions have already sold out. Learn more at www.brickuniverse.com/stlouis