ST. LOUIS – Brick Burger, a LEGO-inspired food experience, is coming to St. Louis later this year.

Brick Burger will open a pop-up location in St. Louis on Sept. 16-17 on Samuel Shepard Drive in Midtown. The eatery gives LEGO fans a chance to enjoy a burger and put together LEGOs at the same time.

LEGO-inspired burger experience coming soon to St. Louis. (Photo courtesy: Brick Burger)

LEGO fans have the chance to enjoy a variety of burgers on a LEGO brick-shaped bun. In addition to the classic burger, there will be vegan, vegetarian and gluten-free options available.

Along with the burgers, the pop-up space will feature a brick-building station, colorful brick walls and LEGO-themed furniture.

“Brick Burger has created a dining experience that truly reflects that. Let your inner child run wild as you devour the burger of your dreams, surrounded by the colorful and creative world of bricks,” said the company via a news release.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Tickets are available for the two pop-up experiences, but could sell fast. Each one costs $47 per person and include one burger and one soft drink for kids, and beer or wine for adults. For more information, click here.

This isn’t the only event for LEGO lovers in the St. Louis metro this summer. A LEGO-themed convention is heading to west county in July. Click here for more information on that.