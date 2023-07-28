BALLWIN, Mo. – Legos have evolved from a child’s toy to collectibles for adults who are still children at heart. This weekend in Ballwin there’s a “Brick convention” where Lego fans can get their fill of “Everything That’s Awesome!”

“Every other row is a different image,” said E.J. Bocan III, describing his lenticular art. “When I build it, I go every other row. So you get Spider-Man, or you get Venom.”

The brick convention this weekend at Greenfelder Recreation Complex features master Lego artists from across the country showcasing their unique Lego artworks, ranging from round Legos to micro-sized Legos and mosaic pieces of art.

“No, I do no sketches,” said Tom Jacobsen, featured artist. “No nothing. I have a concept in my head, and I have a pile of bricks, and I just dig in and go. Sometimes, it doesn’t work out. I go for a couple of days and tear it apart and start over because it doesn’t match the concept in my head.”

In some cases, fantastical worlds tell backstories or fan fiction-inspired works of art, such as Luke Skywalker’s Uncle Owen’s house if it was designed by Frank Lloyd Wright. Or a scene from a science fiction film brought to life before viral videos and social media.

“What you see here is really the final battle scene or the start of the battle scene in The Phantom Menace,” said AC Pin, a master Lego artist. “This, believe it or not, is 11 years old. When I built it in 2012, it was the first of its kind in the whole world.”

For Saturday and Sunday, the creativity, as well as the world-building spectacle, are on full display.

Lego fans of any age can find a variety of artists and accessories to enhance their collection of the popular Danish toy that has gained worldwide popularity, one brick at a time.