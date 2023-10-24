ST. LOUIS – The Lemay Fire Protection District is calling on locals to keep a close eye out after more than twenty suspicious fires in the area this year.

One person was arrested last week in connection with the fires. However, two more fires were set at two vacant houses over the weekend.

We’re told firefighters suffered minor injuries in both incidents. The St. Louis Regional Bomb and Arson Unit is investigating the fires.

