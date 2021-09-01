Lemay student taken into custody after janitor finds loaded gun in restroom

LEMAY, Mo. – New details revealed by the Hancock Place School Superintendent indicate that a gun found at the high school Monday was loaded and the suspect was a minor.

On Monday, a handgun was found unattended on the floor of the girl’s bathroom.

“When I heard about it, I was kind of freaking out because I’m like why would a kid bring a gun into the school, that’s just not right,” a sophomore student at Hancock Place High School said.

The school janitor found it and the school sprang into action.

“One of the things that happened almost simultaneously when our custodian had identified the handgun in the restroom is we were starting to receive information, students were sharing information with us, we were actually getting phone calls from parents,” Hancock Place School Superintendent Dr. Kevin Carl said.

The loaded handgun was quickly taken away by school staff and the 15-year-old suspect was apprehended.

Different versions of what occurred have been rumored to have happened by Superintendent Carl released a letter to parents denying the rumors.

He says it was his staff that found the gun and removed it from the premises.

“The entire scenario from start to finish was concluded within about 30-40 minutes of us being notified and that’s just remarkable given the nature of the situation,” said Carl.

The student was taken into custody. No word yet of any motive.

Some parents are still concerned.

I got an “empty pit in the stomach, heart starts racing. We didn’t know if we were going to have to go to the school right then and there, you just don’t know, this is America,” parent James Bradshaw said.

The incident is currently under investigation.