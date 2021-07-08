Lemp Brewery threatens to evict bike charity tennant after building collapsed over one year ago

ST. LOUIS – The owner of the Lemp Brewery complex is threatening to evict a charity amid a dispute over last summer’s partial collapse of a building in the old complex.

It happened in August 2020 at the section that housed 800 bikes owned by the non-profit BWorks.

The charity which donates those bikes to kids after they repair them told the Post-Dispatch that the roughly 600 surviving bikes were covered in lead dust and it will cost some $40,000 to clean them up enough that they can be donated.

BWorks said the building’s owner is refusing to reimburse it for the damage despite renting its space without an occupancy permit in a building that had been condemned since 2013.

After going public with their dispute, the charity received notice that its lease was being terminated and it has to be out by Monday.