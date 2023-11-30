FESTUS, Mo. – The Lenhard Family Holiday Light Show is back Thursday. It’s located at the Larry G. Crites Memorial Park in Festus.

It’s even larger than before, with 120,000 computer-controlled lights. Synched up to holiday music. That’s about 40,000 more than last year. You can listen on your car radio.

The show runs Thursday through Sunday nights from 6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. and nights starting December 14 until New Year’s Day.

It’s free, but donations are accepted for the Jefferson County Rescue Mission. The Lenhard family also puts on a big light show around Halloween.