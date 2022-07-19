ST. LOUIS – Jay Leno and Jeff Foxworthy will perform at the Fabulous Fox Theatre in November.

The comedians are co-headlining the 7:30 p.m. show on Friday, November 18. Tickets go on sale on Friday at 10 a.m. at metrotix.com or by calling 314-534-1111.

Jay Leno hosted “The Tonight Show with Jay Leno” for 22 seasons. Leno has received the People’s Choice Award and other honors, including the Harris Poll selection as most popular star on television.

Jeff Foxworthy is the largest selling comedy-recording artist in history, a multiple Grammy Award nominee and bestselling author of more than 26 books. He’s known for his redneck jokes, but his act goes beyond that.