Fireball streaks by St. Louis Arch during Leonid meteor shower in EarthCam video

ST. LOUIS – A fireball streaked past the St. Louis Arch early Wednesday morning.

It was captured on Earth Cam’s live video of the St. Louis Arch. The camera captured a light streaking through the western sky at approximately 2:43 a.m. Wednesday.

It is unknown at this time exactly what the light source was, but the Leonid meteor shower is currently at its peak.

November’s Leonid meteor shower runs from about Nov. 6th through the 30th but peaks the morning of Nov. 17. The meteors result from Earth moving through the orbital path of Comet Tempel-Tuttle.

Comets’ orbits are full of debris, pieces of which smack into Earth’s atmosphere and vaporize, creating streaks of light across the sky.

In 2021, the Moon will be almost full and will hang around be in the sky for most of the night, washing out many of the meteors. Specifically, in St. Louis, clouds and rain are expected Wednesday, also canceling out the show on the peak morning.

If you’d like to look for meteors on nights surrounding the peak, get as far from city lights as possible, lay flat on your back, and look straight up at the wide sky.