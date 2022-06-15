ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Two Amur leopard cubs born at the St. Louis Zoo in April recently had a health check-up. They are “healthy and growing” according to posts on social media from the zoo.

Anya and Irina each weigh five and a half pounds and are about 18 inches long. They each have a few tiny teeth coming through.

The cubs at the St. Louis Zoo are a significant contribution to the population of Amur leopards in North American zoos. The species is considered one of the most endangered cats in the world.