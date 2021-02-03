Lewis Reed asks for collaboration to equally distribute vaccines in St. Louis city

ST. LOUIS – Board of Aldermen President Lewis Reed asked the Department of Health to collaborate with his office to makes future plans for equally distributing vaccines in St. Louis city. Reed asked for the collaboration in a letter written to the Director of Health, Dr. Frederick Echols, following a meeting with the Coronavirus Special Committee and Echols Tuesday.

Issues about vaccination distribution came up during the meeting which pushed Reed into action.

“As discussed yesterday, there are concerns that many are unable to access the online registration,” Reed said in the letter. “There are also concerns related to the issues of mobility and access. Our residents, as well as the entire nation, are counting on us to get this right.”

Reed said the next round of vaccines should be distributed equitably, efficiently, and effectively.

“This process will be key to our recovery from this pandemic, and we want to make sure we play whatever role we can to ensure it is successful,” Reed said.

Reed ended the letter asking for a member of Echols team to reach out and collaborate on the next major vaccination site locations, communication strategy, and addressing mobility issues.