ST. LOUIS – Lewis Reed, former president of the St. Louis City Board of Aldermen, has been sentenced to 45 months in federal prison for his role in a bribery scheme.

Reed is one of three former St. Louis aldermen facing prison time for their roles in the bribery and pay-to-play case. A federal judge sentenced ex-aldermen John Collins-Muhammad and Jeffrey Boyd to 45 and 36 months in prison, respectively.

In addition to prison time, Reed will pay $18,500 in fines and serve three years of probation.

Federal investigators say the aldermen took cash to help secure tax abatements for a business developer. The feds say they have hundreds of recorded phone calls and thousands of text messages.

An indictment claims Reed took $2,000 cash from John Doe while he was running for mayor in 2021. John Doe allegedly gave Reed campaign contributions of $3,500 and four other cash payments totaling $4,000 in exchange for Reed’s help in getting city contracts for his trucking company.

By August 2021, John Doe began to ask Reed for help in getting the gas station development taken care of in light of Collins-Muhammad’s past failures. Collins-Muhammad, the former 21st Ward alderman, is accused of accepting bribes and a free car to help a small business owner get approval to build a gas station/convenience store in his ward and receive tax breaks worth several hundred thousand dollars, in direct violation of city and state ordinances.

A sentencing memo from the U.S. Attorney’s office reads, “This case presents a picture of greed, pure and simple. … These defendants sold their elected offices in exchange for cash bribes, campaign donations, and other things of value with total disregard for the best interests of their constituents – the real victims in this case.”