ST. LOUIS – A St. Louis man will spend upwards of four decades behind bars after being sentenced for the 2021 murder of an actress outside her south city home.

Victoria Manisco was shot to death on the evening of Aug. 10, 2021, on the porch of her home in the 1100 block of Dover Place, in the city’s Carondelet neighborhood. Her body was discovered around 6 a.m. the following morning. She was 26.

McClain was arrested on Aug. 12, 2021, in Granite City, Illinois.

McClain, 19, admitted in court that he killed Manisco during an attempted robbery. Investigators believe McClain followed Manisco after getting off a bus. McClain testified that he pulled the trigger after a bystander distracted him.

A jury convicted McClain in November 2022 of second-degree murder and armed criminal action.

A St. Louis Circuit Court judge sentenced McClain to life in prison—calculated at 30 years—for the murder, plus an additional 15 years on the armed criminal action charge. The sentences will run consecutively. McClain must serve at least 85% of the life term and at least 5 years of the added sentence, due to a prior felony conviction in St. Louis County. He’ll serve anywhere between 30.5 and 45 years in prison for the murder.

During Wednesday’s sentencing hearing, Manisco’s mother, Barbara, testified that she adopted Victoria from China in 1995, after she was abandoned as an infant on a bridge. Barbara praised her daughter’s ability to overcome such hardships and achieve her dream of becoming an actor.

McClain’s attorney had asked for some leniency in sentencing, noting his client had little parental guidance, few friends, and suffered from mental disorders. The judge was not swayed by those arguments.

Meanwhile, McClain still has cases pending against him for the murders of 27-year-old Terri Bankhead and her daughter, 8-year-old Da’nilya Edwards.

(Editor’s note: The story has been corrected with updated sentencing information from the St. Louis Circuit Court. McClain must a serve minimum of 5 years for armed criminal action and not 3 years as previously stated. We regret the error.)