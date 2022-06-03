EUREKA, Mo. – With a worker shortage plaguing swimming pools and other St. Louis summer attractions, one is getting extra aggressive to add to its fleet. Six Flags St. Louis is now offering an incentive package just for lifeguards.

Six Flags is working to recruit workers for its Hurricane Harbor water park. Among other perks, the theme park is offering a lifeguard signing bonus.

Around 20 people wrapped up a four-day training course Friday at Hurricane Harbor. The training consisted of water rescue instructions, written tests, and CPR practices.

“We have different levels of lifeguards here,” said Elizabeth Gotway with Six Flags. “We have shallow-water lifeguards. We have special facility lifeguards. We actually have slide attendants.

Six Flags not only picked up the cost of the training and lifeguard certifications, but also paid $500 bonuses for taking the jobs.

“It’s good pay. It’s better than being stuck inside all summer somewhere,” said Gotway.

Many returning employees, like 20-year-old college junior Cianna Fanger, are excited to be back for another summer.

“I really love interacting with coworkers,” said Fanger. “We have a lot of fun. I love interacting with the guests, making their days, seeing people smile.”

At Six Flags, a lifeguard position pays $14.75 an hour on weekdays and $18 an hour on weekends. The park currently has about 70 lifeguards trained and certified. Managers would like to hire at least 50 more. The lazy river alone requires 12 at a time.

Worker shortages have some summer attractions restricting hours and even struggling to stay open. Some cities, including St. Louis and St. Charles, are leaving at least one pool closed because of a lack of workers.

Right now, Six Flags’ Hurricane Harbor water park is open on weekends. It is on pace to stick with plans to expand to five days a week, starting June 20.

Six Flags perks also include workers-only “after-hours” events. Workers can get tickets for family and friends or bring a buddy to the park with them on their days off. Applying is as easy as texting the word “fun” to Six Flags at 636-245-2717. If you’re interested in working as a lifeguard or for another role at Six Flags, click here for more information.