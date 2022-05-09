ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Hiring signs are visible around several area outdoor pools, weeks before many municipal pools are scheduled to open. Several communities are searching for more lifeguards. The unofficial start of summer begins Memorial Day weekend.

“A day like today where it’s so hot outside, everyone is thinking about pools,” said Phil Boettge, St. Peters Director of Reaction.

He said St. Peters is ready to open pools on May 28 but would like to add more lifeguards before the outdoor pool season begins.

“We’re behind where we would typically be for this time of year, and I think you can see that across all the hiring platforms,” Boettge.

The city of Ballwin is also hiring lifeguards.

“We will still open on time,” said Liz Hickox, Ballwin’s superintendent of recreation. “We will have enough staff to cover and make sure we’re safe.”

She said the city provides training for applicants.

“We do all the training in-house,” said Hickox. “We’ll make sure everyone is prepared.”

The city of St. Louis is in the process of hiring more lifeguards. He said the city would like to hire a minimum of 22 lifeguards. Four have been fired and 11 more are in the process of being hired.

The American Red Cross reports an increase in enrollments for lifeguard certifications. Those applications had declined during the peak of the pandemic.



For more information about lifeguard opportunities with St. Louis, Ballwin, or St. Peters visit: