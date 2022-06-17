ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – St. Louis County will open all four of its pools within the county’s parks and recreation department this weekend.

The pools will be open on the following days and hours:

North County Recreation Complex: Daily from Noon to 6 p.m.

Pavilion at Lemay: Daily from Noon to 6 p.m.

St. Vincent Community Center: Wednesday through Sunday from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Kennedy Recreation Complex: Friday through Sunday from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

While the four pools will open, St. Louis County is looking to hire more lifeguards. Right now, the county is offering seasonal positions with pay up to $15 per hour. Lifegaurds who work more than 30 hours per week from July 1 to August 21 can also earn a $200 pay incentive.

“Our employees have done tremendous work to recruit lifeguards and train them to ensure that we can safely open all four of our County pools for residents and their families,” said Tom Ott, Director of Parks and Recreation Department.

If you would like to apply for a lifeguard position with St. Louis County, click here.