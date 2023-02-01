ST. LOUIS – It’ll be a quiet day across the region, with more sun than clouds. Not as cold as it has been, but still below average for this time of year.

Highs will be in the low 30s Wednesday afternoon. The clouds move in this evening, and areas to the south may see some light sleet and snow as a shortwave moves by. Little accumulations overnight south of Interstate 44 in Missouri and I-64 in Illinois.

It’ll be mostly sunny on Thursday, as southerly winds will help temperatures reach into the mid-40s. A cold front will move through on Friday, and we’ll be back in the low 30s again.

But this weekend looks warmer, breezy, and dry, with highs in the 40s and 50s.