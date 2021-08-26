Lightning causes damage across St. Louis County amid Thursday storms

ST. LOUIS – Lightning struck multiple homes causing fires throughout the area.

In Clarkson Valley, a lightning strike sparked a fire on top of a home.

No one was home, but luckily a man working on another home saw the fire. He climbs onto the roof and jumps into action.

“This house behind me took a direct hit, fortunately, some construction guys across the street saw it and quickly put it out,” Metro West Fire Protection District Deputy Chief Michael Digman said.

Around the same time, a second lightning strike occurred. This time, it hit a tree in Maryland heights, splitting it in half.

In Creve Couer, a third lightning strike causes an even bigger fire.

“It was maybe 10-15 feet away from me and it was like a fireball like it hit the ground and a loud blast, and I said I better get out of here, I could be killed,” homeowner Alan Sherman said.

Sherman was taking the trash out when the lightning struck.

“The smoke alarms were screaming louder,” Sherman said, “and smoke is coming down.”

It wasn’t until he went inside that he heard a bang – a second lightning strike hit his roof.

“Almost half the attic is damaged, it’ll be a complete loss up there,” Creve Coeur Fire Protection District Deputy Fire Chief Jason McIntosh said.

Sherman tried to put out the fire but quickly realizes he can’t.

Luckily, fire crews came just in time. Firefighters worked to control the fire, smoke filling the home and the street.

“I can’t believe it but it is what it is and I have to deal with it and I will hopefully make it through,” Sherman said.

A rough afternoon for residents as the heat continues to rise.