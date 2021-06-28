Lightning causes Kirkwood home to catch on fire

Missouri

ST. LOUIS – A house fire in Kirkwood was caused by lightning Sunday night.

The fire started at about 8 p.m. when a power pole was struck by lightning.

The fire spread to a home on Harrison Avenue at Woodbine Avenue.

No one was injured.

