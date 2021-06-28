Lightning causes Kirkwood home to catch on fire

ST. LOUIS – A house fire in Kirkwood was caused by lightning Sunday night.
The fire started at about 8 p.m. when a power pole was struck by lightning.
The fire spread to a home on Harrison Avenue at Woodbine Avenue.
No one was injured.
