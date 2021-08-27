Lightning sparks house fire; construction crew saves home

ST. LOUIS– A crew during house repairs is credited with saving a house after a lightning strike caught the roof on fire.

It happened in the Clarkson Valley area of Chesterfield Thursday night following a strong summer thunderstorm that brought heavy downpours, wind, and a lot of lightning.

A neighbor heard the thunder, looked out the window, and started shooting the flaming roof on Joyceridge Rd. The video shows flames darting out of a gaping hole in the roof.

One home in the neighborhood was getting new siding. A member of that work crew saw the fire, grabbed a hose, and climbed onto the roof to put out the flames.

The Metro West Fire Protection District said if it wasn’t for the quick thinking of the construction crew the entire house could have gone up in flames.