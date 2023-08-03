FENTON, Mo. – A Fenton family was forced from their home overnight after authorities say lightning struck the house, catching it on fire.

Officials with the Fenton Fire Protection District say fortunately the family living in the home was able to escape without any injuries, but there were some scary moments and the damage to the house is extensive. The roof is gone, and there is some siding damage to the homes on both sides.

This happened at Meramec Meadows Drive, not far from Smitzer Mill Road and Meramec Station Road.

Fire crews got the call a little after 11:00 p.m. There were storms in the area with lightning at the time. Fenton fire officials told FOX 2 that the family living in the home heard lightning strike the house then they smelled something burning.

We’re told told they started looking around and noticed the roof of the home was on fire. That’s when the family got out and fire crews were called.

Authorities also explained that the call went to a first alarm with crews from the Fenton Fire Protection District, West County EMS, and the Valley Park Fire Protection District all responding. It took crews about 30 minutes to get the fire under control.

Fenton fire officials said a little earlier that they do believe the fire was indeed caused by a lightning strike. Again nobody was hurt. However, it appears the home which was hit by lightning is not livable at least for the time being.