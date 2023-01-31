ST. LOUIS – Rapper Lil Wayne recently announced that his Welcome To The Carter Tour kicks off in April. The Factory will host one of the shows on Wednesday, April 26. Tickets go on sale starting Friday, February 3 at 10:00 a.m.
Wayne won a Grammy for Best Rap Album in 2008, which included successful singles like ‘A Milli,’ ‘Got Money,’ and ‘Lollipop.’
Welcome To The Carter Tour Schedule
- Apr. 4 Minneapolis, MN, The Fillmore Minneapolis
- Apr. 6 Fargo, ND, Scheels Arena*
- Apr. 7 Omaha, NE | Baxter Arena*
- Apr. 8 Madison, WI,The Sylvee
- Apr. 9 Chicago, IL, Radius
- Apr. 11 Detroit, MI, The Fillmore Detroit
- Apr. 12 Toronto, ON, HISTORY
- Apr. 13 Boston, MA, House of Blues
- Apr. 16 | New York, NY, Apollo Theater
- Apr. 17 Philadelphia, PA, The Fillmore Philadelphia
- Apr. 18 Silver Spring, MD | The Fillmore Silver Spring
- Apr. 20 Charlotte, NC, The Fillmore Charlotte
- Apr. 21 Raleigh, NC, The Ritz
- Apr. 22 Atlanta, GA, Tabernacle
- Apr. 24 Birmingham, AL, Iron City
- Apr. 26 St. Louis, MO, The Factory
- Apr. 27 Nashville, TN, Marathon Music Works
- Apr. 28 Cleveland, OH, House of Blues
- Apr. 30 Lexington, KY, Rupp Arena*
- May 2 Houston, TX, House of Blues
- May 3 Dallas, TX, House of Blues
- May 4 Austin, TX, Stubbs Waller Creek Amphitheater
- May 6 Salt Lake City, UT, The Complex
- May 7 Denver, CO, Fillmore Auditorium
- May 9 Phoenix, AZ, The Van Buren
- May 10 San Diego, CA, SOMA
- May 12 San Francisco, CA, The Masonic
- May 13 Los Angeles, CA, The Wiltern