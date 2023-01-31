ST. LOUIS – Rapper Lil Wayne recently announced that his Welcome To The Carter Tour kicks off in April. The Factory will host one of the shows on Wednesday, April 26. Tickets go on sale starting Friday, February 3 at 10:00 a.m.

Wayne won a Grammy for Best Rap Album in 2008, which included successful singles like ‘A Milli,’ ‘Got Money,’ and ‘Lollipop.’

Welcome To The Carter Tour Schedule

Apr. 4 Minneapolis, MN, The Fillmore Minneapolis

Apr. 6 Fargo, ND, Scheels Arena*

Apr. 7 Omaha, NE | Baxter Arena*

Apr. 8 Madison, WI,The Sylvee

Apr. 9 Chicago, IL, Radius

Apr. 11 Detroit, MI, The Fillmore Detroit

Apr. 12 Toronto, ON, HISTORY

Apr. 13 Boston, MA, House of Blues

Apr. 16 | New York, NY, Apollo Theater

Apr. 17 Philadelphia, PA, The Fillmore Philadelphia

Apr. 18 Silver Spring, MD | The Fillmore Silver Spring

Apr. 20 Charlotte, NC, The Fillmore Charlotte

Apr. 21 Raleigh, NC, The Ritz

Apr. 22 Atlanta, GA, Tabernacle

Apr. 24 Birmingham, AL, Iron City

Apr. 26 St. Louis, MO, The Factory

Apr. 27 Nashville, TN, Marathon Music Works

Apr. 28 Cleveland, OH, House of Blues

Apr. 30 Lexington, KY, Rupp Arena*

May 2 Houston, TX, House of Blues

May 3 Dallas, TX, House of Blues

May 4 Austin, TX, Stubbs Waller Creek Amphitheater

May 6 Salt Lake City, UT, The Complex

May 7 Denver, CO, Fillmore Auditorium

May 9 Phoenix, AZ, The Van Buren

May 10 San Diego, CA, SOMA

May 12 San Francisco, CA, The Masonic

May 13 Los Angeles, CA, The Wiltern