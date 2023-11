ST. LOUIS – You can celebrate Hanukkah this year with a little bit of St. Louis spirit.

Local retailer ‘STL Style’ has custom-created an exclusive, limited edition St. Louis Skyline Menorah. The aluminum menorah was designed in-house in STL Style and manufactured locally in a well-made workshop in Maplewood for a 100% STL-made product.

The menorahs are available at STL Style’s Cherokee Street storefront and for shipping in their online store.