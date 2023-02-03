LINCOLN COUNTY, Mo. – Deputies with the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office spent part of Friday searching for new clues in cold cases.

Crews searched an area near McIntosh Hill Road near Foley, Missouri. The sheriff’s office says the effort is part “ongoing efforts of reviewing the investigative files of all cold cases and exploring all potential opportunities to uncover new evidence and develop new leads.”

Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office says Friday’s search was the fourth conducted in a similar location over the past two years.

One of the most notable cold cases is tied to the disappearance of Bianca Piper. She went missing at the age of 13 on March 10, 2005, and she was last seen near McIntosh Hill Road before her disappearance.

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office didn’t share additional details on Friday’s search, though notes that the cold case for Piper remains active. They are also seeking clues in the 1991 disappearance of Charles Henderson.

If you have any information relevant to the cold case, contact the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office at 636-528-8546 or click here to submit a tip.