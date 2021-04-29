Lincoln County deputies shoot, kill man who wounded St. Peters officer

LINCOLN COUNTY, Mo. – Deputies with the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office shot and killed the man believed to have wounded a St. Peters police officer during a traffic stop Thursday afternoon.

The St. Peters officer was shot around 5:40 p.m. in the Walmart parking lot in the 3000 block of Mid Rivers Mall Drive.

The officer had pulled over a blue Chevy Trailblazer for a traffic violation. As the officer approached the vehicle, the driver opened fire and wounded the officer.

The driver then sped away as an off-duty officer arrived to render aid to the victim.

The wounded officer was taken to a local hospital with a gunshot wound to his leg. His injury is not life-threatening, according to police.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol put out an alert on the suspect’s vehicle and Lincoln County deputies were able to identify the vehicle and ascertain the driver’s home address. Deputies went to the suspect shooter’s residence and located the Chevy Trailblazer in the area.

The sheriff’s office says deputies attempted to pull the suspect over but he did not comply. The suspect allegedly led deputies on a brief pursuit that ended just after 6:30 p.m. in the 2600 block of Meyer Road.

According to the sheriff’s office, the suspect got out of the Trailblazer with a gun in his hand and opened fired on deputies. One of the deputies returned fire and the suspect was fatally injured.

No deputies were wounded during the incident.

There were no other occupants in the suspect’s vehicle.

The name of the suspect is being withheld pending notification of his family.

The deputies involved in the shooting will be placed on administrative leave pending an investigation from the Missouri State Highway Patrol.