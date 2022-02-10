Lincoln County foster parent accused of sexually abusing multiple children

LINCOLN, Mo. — A Lincoln County foster parent is accused of sexually abusing multiple children. Court records indicate he had a pattern of abuse that began in 1995.



According to court documents, Ronald Gene Graham Jr. has adopted several children into his home over the years, and Graham is state certified and licensed to be a foster parent.

Prosecutors believe there could be more victims out there. Investigators said Graham has been charged in the case. Charges were filed on Feb. 9 and included 10 felony counts including statutory rape, statutory sodomy, and child molestation.

Prosecutors said the crimes date back to January 1995. Graham has been investigated for abuse several previous times. Authorities said the alleged victims were as young as 12 years old. Investigators said the crimes are sexual in nature.



Currently, Graham has three foster children living in his home. Over the course of his involvement in the Missouri foster care program, he’s had 42 children placed in his home with him and his wife.



According to court documents, Graham’s wife was not aware of the abuse, and some of it happened while she was out of town.

FOX 2 has called into the state for questions about why Graham was allowed to continue to get foster kids, especially since court documents indicate he’s previously been investigated on multiple occasions.

Both police and prosecutors refused to go on camera stating this is an ongoing investigation, and they expect to find more victims.

The Missouri Department of Social Services released the following statement:

Under Missouri law, the Department of Social Services must contact appropriate law enforcement agencies when it receives a report that merits investigation. Law enforcement agencies may co-investigate or provide other assistance.



Information related to specific child abuse and neglect investigations is closed and confidential under Missouri law, except under very limited circumstances (please see §210.150 RSMo). You may find additional information about the Child Abuse and Neglect Hotline, child abuse and neglect investigations and family assessments at: https://dss.mo.gov/cd/keeping-kids-safe/can.htm and https://dss.mo.gov/cd/pdf/faq-child-abuse-investigations.pdf.



To learn more about the process required to become a foster parent in Missouri, please visit https://dss.mo.gov/cd/foster-care/becoming-a-foster-parent.htm.



Additionally, the bases for denials, revocations, and suspensions of foster care licenses can be found in 210.496 RSMo and 13 CSR 35-60.090. The Department of Social Services strongly encourages anyone who suspects child abuse or neglect to call our toll-free hotline at 1-800-392-3738. The Missouri Child Abuse and Neglect Hotline is answered 24-hours a day, every day, all year round.