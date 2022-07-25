LINCOLN COUNTY, Mo. – A 62-year-old Lincoln County man died Sunday afternoon after crashing his tractor off Highway H.

According to a crash report filed by the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash happened just after 5 p.m. in the 4800 block of Highway H.

Investigators determined Johnny Tompkins was driving a 1948 International Harvester tractor northbound on Highway H when, for reasons unknown, the vehicle crossed the center line and traveled off the left side of the roadway. The tractor overturned and Tompkins was ejected.

Tompkins was pronounced dead at the scene just before 5:30 p.m.