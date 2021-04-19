Lincoln County man wins $100,000 in lottery scratch game

TROY, Mo. – James Nix of Troy, Missouri is the second person to win the top prize for the Missouri Lottery’s Wheel of Fortune®” scratchers game.

Nix said he bought the ticket at Victory Lane Fuel and Food in Troy and drove home.

Nix cried tears of joy after realizing he’d won. His girlfriend didn’t believe him at first.

“She said, ‘Don’t play with me,’ and I kept saying, ‘No, this is for real!’” Nix said.

“Wheel of Fortune®” launched on Feb. 22 and offers over $7.9 million in unclaimed prizes, according to the Missouri Lottery, as well as two more top prizes of $100,000.

All Missouri Lottery offices are open—by appointment only—for claims of $600 or more. Winning tickets may also be claimed by mail.