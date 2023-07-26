TROY, Mo. – This week marks the 32-year anniversary of the disappearance of 11-year-old Arlin Henderson. Investigators with the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office continue to search for answers.

“He had a whole life ahead of him, and he had so much potential,” said Deborah Henderson, Arlin’s mother. “He wanted to be the President of the United States.”

She joined several other family members on Wednesday to make a plea for anyone with information on the case to come forward.

“There’s not a day goes by that I don’t think of my son,” Deborah said.

She said if anyone with information about what happened to her son has a heart, they’ll reach out to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office to help unlock the decades-long mystery that’s left her with daily pain.

“I still need closure,” Deborah said.

Arlin was last seen riding his bicycle in July 1991. Several years later, his bicycle was discovered. However, his disappearance has remained a mystery.

“I don’t think it ever gets easier, but you learn to live with it, and you just hope,” Deborah said.

She said prayer and faith have helped guide her through her heartaches.

“I’ve had to fight cancer,” Deborah said. “I’ve had to fight so many things in my life, but the one thing that kept me going, I want to know what happened to my son.”

Anyone with information can contact the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office at 618-528-8546.