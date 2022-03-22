LINCOLN COUNTY, Mo. — Lincoln County is one of the fastest-growing counties in the state of Missouri. It has a population of more than 5,900, but the March of Dimes has labeled the county as a maternity care desert.

“Desert sounds a little bit harsh, pretty severe. But at the same time, it draws attention in a way to what we would readily acknowledge. I think, overall, it’s an acknowledgment of conditions that we have in rural areas,” said Brett Siefert, administrator of the Lincoln County Health Department.

The health department administrator said the county has a strong referral network and a relationship with Mercy Hospital-Lincoln, which provides health assessment needs for the area.

“We may have to employ workarounds, and that’s where as a county, I think we’re strong in that we have good collaboration among our partners,” Siefert said.

Lincoln County said it is working hard to attract more doctors and other medical experts. The county wants to use federal dollars offered to areas with a health care professional shortage.

“Primary care, women’s health care is still an area in need. Dental care, we were able to attract a dentist to serve our underserved populations,” Siefert said.

He hopes that Jefferson City and Washington, D.C., are listening and will help the county get rid of the desert label and become an oasis for health care.

“I think that we all understand that Missouri ranks at, or near the bottom, on per-capita expenses for public and community health. So I think that would be a good step in the right direction, is that dollars spent on the front end of health issues can save us dollars on the back end,” said Siefert.