LINCOLN COUNTY – Ruby Leigh, a 16-year-old from Lincoln County, has achieved second place on “The Voice,” marking a significant accomplishment in her budding musical career. With this feat, Leigh proudly declares that she has shared the stage with the best and emerged victorious.

Leigh captivated audiences with her soulful renditions of Elvis Presley’s “Suspicious Minds” and The Eagles’ “Desperado,” securing her well-deserved second-place title in the competition. The season finale of “The Voice” unfolded in two parts. Huntley won first place on ‘The Voice’ season 24.

THE VOICE — “Live Finale, Part 2” Episode 2422B — Pictured: (l-r) Ruby Leigh, Huntley — (Photo by: Trae Patton/NBC via Getty Images)

In a live video, Leigh expressed her pride in being the first Missouri native to reach such heights on “The Voice,” highlighting the impact she has made regardless of the final outcome.

Hailing from Foley, Missouri, Leigh is a self-taught singer and musician, specializing in country music. An early glimpse into her talent can be seen in a video of her, at just 13 years old, singing a heartfelt rendition of “Mercy Now.”

Looking ahead, Leigh has a New Year’s Eve gig scheduled in Edwardsville, showcasing her dedication to pursuing her musical aspirations beyond the competition.

If you’d like to watch Ruby’s latest performances, check out “Suspicious Minds” and “Desperado.” To follow Ruby Leigh on social media, here are her Facebook page and Instagram.