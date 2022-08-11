ST. LOUIS – Crews are preparing to demolish an old bridge over I-270 in north St. Louis County.

MoDOT crews are planning to demolish the old Lindbergh Boulevard Bridge over I-270 that no longer carries traffic. As a result, MoDOT will completely close Interstate 270 at Lindbergh Boulevard from 9 p.m. Friday, August 19 until 5 a.m. Monday, August 22.

While crews work to demolish the bridge, both eastbound and westbound I-270 traffic will detour by exiting I-270 at Lindbergh Boulevard (Exit 25) and traveling through the newly-constructed signalized intersections to enter back onto I-270. Drivers should expect delays on I-270 and both the northbound and southbound directions of Lindbergh Boulevard during the closure.

The bridge is being removed as part of the MoDOT’s $278 million I-270 North Project. For more information on the project, click here.