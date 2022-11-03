SAPPINGTON, Mo. – An infectious personality, a joyful attitude, and positive energy are just a few ways Lindbergh High School head basketball coach Nathan Biggs describes Quintyn Lewis.

Biggs woke up to the “worst news of his life” in the early morning of Oct. 29 when Quintyn ‘Q’ Lewis’ mom texted him that he had died in a car crash.

“I’ve never been a part of any team where something this tragic has happened,” Biggs said.

The team will honor Lewis throughout the season, including the team’s first home game, senior night, and during warmups.

“One of the things that we are putting on our warmups is the hashtag Live Like Q,” Biggs said. “LLQ because he was carefree and joyful guy.”

Lewis would have been suiting up for his final season with the Lindbergh Flyers. He played every level of high school basketball for the Flyers.

“He was a pretty incredible athlete,” Biggs said. “I’m not sure I’ve ever seen a high schooler jump quite as well as he could.”

A memorial service will be held at the Twin Rivers Church for Lewis on Sunday, Nov. 6, starting at 4 p.m.