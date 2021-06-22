Lindbergh High School English teacher appears on Jeopardy! today

ST. LOUIS – A Lindbergh High School English teacher will appear on Jeopardy! Tuesday afternoon.

Sandy Olive will appear on the CBS trivia show at 4:30 p.m.

Savannah Guthrie is the host of Tuesday’s episode.

Lindbergh Schools Facebook page made a post about the news urging people to tune in.

Multiple people left positive comments on the post. Jennifer Daus Ellsworth said, “She is the best! Can’t wait!”

Olive has been trying out for the show for years, Lindbergh High School’s magazine “Pilot” said. Olive told the school magazine, “When I was in high school, I would go home from school and call a friend of mine, Meg, and we would play against each other over the phone.”

Finally she got the call from a producer in February 2021 that her taping date was going to fall during Lindbergh’s spring break.