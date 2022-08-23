ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – The Lindbergh High School is renovating this fall, with the goal of ensuring the safety of its students.



On Tuesday, students in the Lindbergh School District returned to the classroom after the summer break, noticing a big makeover is underway.

“This has been a long process of creating a cutting-edge high school that is really designed to not only improve student safety but also to improve the way we are able to teach students in more innovative ways,” said Dr. Eric Cochran, principal of Lindbergh High School.

Administrators said the school will provide learning opportunities and will prepare students for success now and in the future.

“This is a state-of-the-art high school allowing teachers to be very flexible in the classroom,” said Dr. Tony Lake, superintendent of Lindbergh Schools.

The transformation will take place in phases as the school’s former five buildings are combined into one big building. Renovations will continue during the school year.

The school’s renovation was put in motion after the approval of Proposition R—a $105 million no-tax bond issue—in April 2019.