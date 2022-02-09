Lindbergh High School receives cutting-edge remodeling aimed at protecting students

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A St. Louis-area school is undergoing a major makeover, with safety at the focus. The Lindbergh School District is using funds from a 2019 bond to rebuild its high school, with the goal to make it one of the safest schools in the Midwest and across the county.

Lindbergh High School junior Megan Manaj remembers the old school.

“People would make jokes about it…and even made an Instagram account talking about it, and just making jokes about how it’s falling apart,” Manaj said.

Built in the 1950s, the old high school was split up into five separate buildings, each falling apart in its own way. Some buildings had holes in the stairs, leaks, and electrical issues. Not only that, the buildings were not as secure as they could be, with more than 50 different points of entry across the campus.

“If you don’t have a single point of entry, where you can monitor traffic and people coming in and off your campus—in this day and age—that’s a very important aspect,” Superintendent Dr. Tony Lake said.

Dr. Lake says safety in the new school was his top priority when he took on the role of superintendent. The project was approved by the community three years ago after it passed a $105 million no-tax bond.

“This has to be part of your DNA and it has to be at the highest point because people are sending us their most prized possession every day. We got to make sure they’re taken care of,” Dr. Lake said.

The project comes on the heels of several school shootings over the past decade, especially the shooting at Oxford, Michigan High School last year.

“The tragedy in Michigan, every time those things happen, just breaks your heart. That was something that you would hope never happens at your school,” Dr. Lake said.

“Obviously, it is in the back of your mind. Especially when doing the drill do you have to think where would you go? What would you do in those moments?” Manaj added.

Phil Santore has dedicated is his career to making buildings safer, after living just 12 miles away from Sandy Hook, when the shooting happened there. He’s the vice president and managing principal of the security division for St. Louis-based Ross & Baruzzini, an engineering and architectural firm that specializes in planning, design, and consulting for a variety of facilities.

“But it doesn’t matter if it’s one student or one teacher one parent. It all feels very, very emotional; very low. You feel helpless and someways,” Santore said.

He has since helped with the remodeling of the school.

“It was one of the most difficult projects for me emotionally, as well as from a program standpoint. We had to satisfy an awful lot of criteria, an awful of parents — the world was watching,” Santore said.

Santore is now working with Lindbergh, putting in high-tech security features. He explains all school security starts with three basic things:

physical components (sidewalks door, frames good lighting) Technology (cameras, card readers, intercom) Human factor (good well-trained staff)

Lindbergh High School’s new design combines the school’s former five buildings into just one big building. It will have new open common areas, open classrooms and hallways, a new gym, and a new performance hall. Santore says, even though the building has glass throughout, he included safe spaces that hide students from intruders.

“We removed the aspect of ‘you must have a brick wall to be safe,’ and that’s not really true. There’s many many ways to keep students safe even when there’s glass involved,” Santore said.

The school will also have security cameras and locks on all doors. Superintendent Dr. Lake says the biggest and most important feature is one large secure entryway, with bullet-resistant glass.

“Our wonderful kids and families are probably going to get to come to the building that’s one of the safest and most innovative places to learn, I’ll even say in the state of Missouri, maybe even the Midwest,” Lake said.

For freshman John Eckarich, that makes all the difference.

“It just makes everybody safer and just more comfortable coming in. When you’re comfortable, you can learn better,” Eckarich said.

Santore says the best safety tool of all is to value mental health and counseling to students at all schools — to prevent any kind of tragic incident.

“All of the really bad things that are happening are really driven by mentally handicap issues. If we can start recognizing some of the potential issues that caused some of the harm, we will be in a much better place down the road,” Santore said.

Superintendent Lake agrees. “When do you look at tragedies across this country, it’s usually created by somebody who didn’t feel like they belonged, or they were disenfranchised. So, we need to first and foremost create a culture at our schools that say ‘you belong, you have value, you’re important, and we want you here every single day.'”

The new school is scheduled to open in fall 2023.