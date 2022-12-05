ST. LOUIS – A junior at Lindbergh High School is one of 19 students nationwide to win NASA’s You’ve Got Perseverance Award.

Mehtap Akcaoglu will get to participate in a video chat with members of the Perseverance rover team at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Lab in La Cañada Flintridge, California.

The video chat will take place Tuesday, Dec. 6, at 11:45 a.m. Akcaoglu will also receive a special message sent directly from the Mars rover.

Nora LaFata, a biology and biomedical science teacher at LHS, nominated Akcaoglu for the award this past November.

Akcaoglu immigrated to the United States from Turkey six years ago. According to a school spokesperson, she’s adjusted to the culture and overcome the language barrier, and become a mentor to others in class.

The You’ve Got Perseverance Award is for students who have demonstrated dedication and determination in their academic pursuits.