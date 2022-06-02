ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A former Lindbergh High School teacher was charged Thursday with having sexual contact with a student, and police believe there may be more victims.

Grant Gaumer, 37, also faces two counts of statutory sodomy in the second degree. Police said the victim is under the age of 17.

Gaumer had been a teacher at Lindbergh High School for eight years. He was also the assistant water polo coach and the teacher liaison for the Gay-Straight Alliance group at the school.

Investigators suspect that there may be additional victims due to the amount of interaction he had with students. Staff members in the Lindbergh School District are cooperating with authorities.

Gaumer is being held on a $500,000, no 10%, cash bond. He no longer works for the district.

Anyone with information should call the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210.