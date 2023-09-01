ST. LOUIS — Lindbergh District Schools are using the Crisis Alert school safety solution by Centegix to help staff and keep students safe. Employees wear a badge with a single button that allows quick response in any situation, from minor to emergency. The system also keeps track of where all students and staff are.

All Lindbergh employees wear a Crisis Alert badge. It works in any school building and allows them to call for help with the push of a button.

In the event of a school intruder, Crisis Alert allows any staff member to activate a lockdown response in the school building. The lockdown alert instantly reaches every staff member in the building, and first responders, during a time when every second matters.

Bond issue Prop R helped fund the security system. The $105 million bond issue is designed to revitalize the Lindbergh campus and help provide safety.