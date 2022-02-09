Lindbergh Schools will be mask-optional starting Thursday for K-12

ST. LOUIS – Lindbergh Schools announced masks will be optional for students and staff K-12 starting Thursday, Feb. 10.

The announcement comes as the school district has seen a “significant” decrease in COVID-19 cases in the area and throughout the schools.

In addition to elementary, middle, and high school students and staff, masks will be optional for employees at Central Office and Support Service Center, according to the press release. Masks are still required to be worn on buses and for students and staff in early childhood.

“Masks will remain optional in K-12 schools if a building’s weekly percentage of individuals who test positive or are presumed positive does not exceed 1.5% of a school’s total population (students and staff),” the press release states. “This weekly percentage will be calculated each Wednesday based on in-school exposures only. COVID-19 data in the surrounding community will also be considered.

“If the percentage of positive cases who have in-school exposure is greater than 1.5% of a school’s total population (students and staff), the school principal will communicate by email with staff, families, and students, and face coverings will be required at school for at least two weeks.”

The district’s “Green Light Plan,” which is reviewed and voted on monthly by the school board, allows the district to transition to a mask-option environment.

“This plan provides flexibility and choice for our students and staff to decide whether or not they will continue to wear face coverings at school, and will be dependent on criteria outlined below,” the press release states.