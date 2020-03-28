Lindbergh students hold drive-thru parade to support student with COVID-19

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. - Dozens of Lindbergh students rallied around a fixture in their community showing up in droves during a unique parade that made room for social distancing.

Tony Trimble is fighting tonight against COVID-19. He's on a ventilator and in isolation with his family right now. He’s a huge sports fan and has supported other students for years.

The Lindbergh community came up with a plan within just hours to show him that same support and love.

A long line of cars honking horns, swaying signs, and sending messages of hope filled the high school parking lot during a Flyer Nation parade for Trimble.

He has Prader Willi Syndrome and other health conditions that compromise his immune system, but his spirit is strong.

“My heart is full,” said Kay Holdenried, a parent and close friend of Trimble’s family. “He’s an icon at school. He literally comes to football games, basketball games, girls’ rugby games, you name it.”

A popular and permanent fixture in the schools, his peers were devastated to learn Wednesday, he fell ill and tested positive for COVID-19.

“Tony, Wednesday night, came down with a fever tiny bit of cough and within just a few hours was put on a ventilator,” Holdenried said.

With social distancing in mind, a drive-thru parade was their way to show tony their love.

“It’s awesome to see how many people care about him,” said John McNamera, a former student. “I just love seeing everyone here… it was awesome.”

There was a non–stop flow of cars for 20 minutes.

Some people were rooting, and some were emotional. Lindbergh schools were determined to lift Tony’s spirits despite the distance.

“He’s made an impact on their life for years, and we are just trying to give back to him and show him he’s important,” said Holdenried. “He’s got a reason to fight.”

“He’s one of if not the toughest kids I know with everything he’s been through,” said McNamera. “This is nothing but a speed bump, and he can be this…I know he can.”