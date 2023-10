ST. LOUIS – Drivers can expect lane closures in the Lindbergh Tunnel starting Thursday night.

MoDOT crews are doing their annual cleaning. All the northbound lanes of the tunnel will be closed from Thursday night to Friday morning.

The southbound lanes will be closed from 7:00 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday. Detour signs will direct drivers around the closure.

All the work is weather-permitting.