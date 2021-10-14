Lindenwood student dies on campus Wednesday night

ST. CHARLES, Mo. – Grief counselors are available at Lindenwood University Thursday after a student was found dead on campus Wednesday night.

The school’s president John R. Porter sent out the notice to students, but it did not include the student’s identity or the cause of death.

“I write with a heavy heart to share news of a student death on campus this evening,” Porter’s email said. “The University has been in close contact with the family and we are asking everyone to respect other’s privacy at this time.”

The student media site lindenlink reported there was police and campus public safety department activity outside Calvert Rogers Hall throughout the night.