ST. CHARLES, Mo. – Lindenwood University will drop 10 athletic programs and eliminate several positions within the university, according to an announcement made Friday.

The cuts include at least nine filled staff positions and other vacant roles. The 10 athletic programs affected will all be discontinued after the spring semester, some even earlier.

Lindenwood University says these cuts were made after “a thorough assessment of our athletic department’s sustainability.” Officials say it aligns with the university’s “commitment to upholding the high-quality academic and athletic experiences that define our university.”

Programs coming to an end include the men’s and women’s swimming and diving teams, men’s lacrosse, women’s gymnastics and many others. The decisions come one year after Lindenwood reclassified to NCAA Division I athletics.

“As an Athletics Director, this is not a decision you ever want to have to make,” said Vice President for Intercollegiate Athletics Jason Coomer via a news release. “Unfortunately, it is critical for the long-term sustainability of the department. I understand there will be considerable hurt felt by the ten teams impacted as well as by our staff and coaches.”

The university said in a FAQ section of Friday’s announcement that its athletic department “had become too large to sustain the quality of the student experience Lindenwood expects.” The changes will impact nearly 300 student athletes, and the university says it is providing resources for student athletes who consider transferring, plus other employees impacted.

Lindenwood did not clarify what kind of staff positions would be eliminated amid the announcement.

These losses follow large cuts from another St. Louis-area university on Thursday. Fontbonne University in Clayton announced it would drop nearly 20 academic programs, including its fine arts department. Fontbonne is also eliminating several positions.