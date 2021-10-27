Lindenwood University student dies in I-70 crash involving tractor-trailer

ST. CHARLES, Mo. – A Lindenwood University student died Friday in a car crash involving a tractor-trailer.

The crash happened on I-70 westbound in St. Charles County in the area of Bryan Road at approximately 4:00 a.m.

The student media site LindenLink said the student who died was 21-year-old Jacob Stauffer. They said he was a “passenger in a vehicle that crashed in the back” of the tractor-trailer.

The school’s public relations department said in an email that Stauffer was a transfer student from Cottleville, Missouri. He joined the campus for the fall 2021 semester. His obituary on Baue Funeral Home’s website said he was a political science major with a focus on economics. The Lindenlink said he was involved in the school’s Reserve Officers’ Training Corps program.

“Jacob was inquisitive, loved history, philosophy, and debates. He always enjoyed hiking, a great steak and a restful nap. Jacob was dearly loved and will be greatly missed by all who knew him,” his obituary said.

Stauffer’s funeral will take place on Saturday, October 30 from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. A visitation will be held from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Both events will take place at Baue Funeral Home Cave Springs.

